Bob Bates, a Sheridan resident and former U.S. Air Force serviceman, didn’t recognize his heart attack at first. He was scheduled for shoulder surgery on Feb. 23, and it was Feb. 21, so he figured the shoulder pain was nothing to worry about. But when the pain began to radiate down his arm and he felt a tightness in his chest, Bob’s experience as a CPR instructor clued him in to what was going on. Baby aspirin didn’t help, so he went to Ruby Valley Medical Center.