Sanford, NC

O'Neal captures state track title

By For The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe O’Neal Falcons track and field team made school history on Saturday, May 15, when it competed in the NCISAA state championships. From individual state champions to numerous personal record times, the team left its mark at the NCISAA Division 3 State Championship meet. O’Neal’s varsity girls team turned in an outstanding performance that led to a team bronze medal, while the boys team went all the way and walked out with the NCISAA state championship trophy!

www.sanfordherald.com
