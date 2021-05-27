O'Neal captures state track title

Southern Lee opened Tri-County Conference action on Tuesday night with a 14-4 rout of Western Harnett in the first of the team’s two games with the Eagles this week. The Cavaliers (2-1, 1-0 TCC) actually trailed for much of the night, but exploded for nine runs in the sixth inning to turn a 4-2 deficit into an 11-4 lead. Three more runs followed in the seventh to turn the game into a complete blowout.