Residue in car leads to crystal meth charge against Sanford man

A Sanford man was arrested Wednesday after crystal methamphetamine residue was found in floor a patrol car taking him to jail, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Corns, 37, of the 1300 block of Greenwood Road, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at Swanns Station and Frank Wicker roads about 3 p.m., a Sheriff’s Office Release said.

A detective saw Corns in the vehicle and confirmed that there were outstanding warrants for him.

Corns was taken into custody and put into the back seat of a transport vehicle to be taken to the Sheriff’s Office for processing, the release said.

After arriving, deputies noticed “a small amount of crystal-like substance lying on the floorboard of the transport vehicle where Corns was seated,” the release said.

The residue tested positive for crystal meth, the release said.

Corn had hidden the substance in his pants, according to Capt. Bryan Allen of the Narcotics Division.

Corn is charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine. Bail was set at $20,000.