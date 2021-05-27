School district buys new laptops

The Lee County school district moved forward with the purchase of another 1,000 laptops Tuesday during the Board of Education’s Facilities and Technology Committee meeting. The district has purchased thousands of additional laptops over the past school year as the entire student body moved to virtual learning because of COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic revealed the need for the purchase of more technology, which also fits the district’s overall goal of having a 1-to-1 student-to-laptop ratio. The district has made progress on meeting that goal, but there is no word on whether there will be a laptop for each Lee County student next year.