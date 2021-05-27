Cancel
Lee County, NC

Traffic stop leads to drug charges, 2 arrests

By NANCY MCCLEARY
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 12 days ago

A traffic stop Sunday on Edwards Road led to the seizure of 1 ½ pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two teens, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Victor Mauricio Lopez, 18, of the 900 block of Minter School Road, and Jonel Shamar Headen Jr., 18, of the 1100 block of Walden Drive, were charged with one count each of possessing marijuana with intent to sell and deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lopez also was charged with maintaining a drug vehicle, a Sheriff’s Office release said.

The arrests came after patrol deputies spotted a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed on Edwards Road, the release said.

The Grand Cherokee was stopped at Edwards and Greenwood roads. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana.

They also discovered a gray bookbag lying in the road near the centerline, the release said.

Inside the bookbag, deputies found a vacuum sealed bag that contained the larger quantity of marijuana, the release said.

Bail was set at $60,000 for Lopez and $30,000 for Headen.

The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
