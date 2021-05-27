LCSO: Driver tossed Fentanyl as deputies stopping vehicle

A Sanford man is accused of tossing two bags of Fentanyl out of his car Friday as he was being stopped by Lee County deputies on alleged traffic violations.

Robert Nicholas Robles Jr., 46, of Cameron Drive, was charged with possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robles was cited on traffic violations of driving left of center, driving while license revoked and littering, according to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

About 10 p.m., someone called the office and reported white vehicle was driving carelessly and recklessly in the area of Lemon Springs Road, the release said.

Deputies responded and located a vehicle matching that description on Lemon Spring Road.

The deputies observed the vehicle swerving across the center line on multiple occasions and initiated the traffic stop, the release said.

As the white vehicle was beginning to stop, deputies saw two plastic bags containing a white powder thrown out of the driver’s window, the release said.

Sheriff’s Office narcotic agents were called to the scene and identified the powder as Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain or pain management after survey, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Fentanyl is said to be 50 to 100 times more potent that morphine. The powder is often mixed in with other drugs such as heroin or cocaine, the Institute reported.

Fentanyl is believed to be the leading cause of overdose deaths, the agency reported. Overdose victims can be revived with the use of Naloxone or Narcan, but the treatment must be given as quickly as possible, the agency said.

Fentanyl is typically distributed by drug traffickers and measured by kilograms, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

One kilogram, which is about 35 ounces, “has the potential to kill 500,000 people,” the DEA said.