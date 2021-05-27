Sony makes a play for edge compute chores with smart sensors

The age-old saying that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” may help explain why virtually everyone has their own view on what we can expect from computing at the edge. For some it’s the realization of autonomous vehicles; for others it may be industrial automation or more effective monitoring of patient health. The reality is that edge is a concept that is subjective to an individual’s experience and vision, with applications and use cases still taking shape and many more not yet on the drawing board.