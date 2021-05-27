Hot Video: Kevin Taylor Vows To Destroy Stonebwoy’s Brand

Visually and musically, this is one of those videos that just makes you smile. The sound is bright and layered with Kyle Snuffer’s fabulous baritone saxophone and Alex Bradley’s triumphant trumpet providing upbeat sonic joy. However, as with much of Kevin Daniel’s work, there is a hint of something darker, some melancholy that makes ‘Don’t See the Light’ truly human. When he sings: “It’s the life that I live // And all the lovers I left // I don’t see the light, or my mother’s smile // I look back in shame, realise // I’d do it all the same // I’ll start the fire, lead the devil’s choir,” it speaks of tragedy as Daniel explains: “‘Don’t See The Light’ is essentially about me going to hell. A lover shoots me, I die, and of course I think I’m gonna go to heaven. But at my destination, I don’t see any bright white lights, and I don’t see my mom or her trademark smile, thus, I realise I’m in hell. Regardless, at the end of the song, I look back at my life, and say screw it, I’d do it all the same anyway. In fact, I’ll lead the damned choir of the devil! The song was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville NC and features Logan Jayne on drums, Jon Clayton on guitar, Keith Harry on bass, and Steve Okonski on keys.”