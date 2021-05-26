Brenda Sledge Plaster, 69, retired school teacher and guidance counselor, member of East Niota Baptist Church, and longtime resident of Decatur, went to her heavenly home on May 23, 2021. Brenda was not only a devoted wife to her husband of 52 years, but she was also devoted to numerous church families as she spent her entire married life being a pastor’s wife and working in the ministry with children and youth. She was also a loving mother to her own three children and a nurturing Gramma to nine beautiful grandchildren. She was surrounded by these special loved ones at the time of her passing. Brenda was born on Sept. 4, 1951 in Sweetwater to the late Merle Thompson Sledge and the late Earl Sledge. While raising three children, Brenda enrolled at Lee University to earn her bachelor’s degree in education. Later on, she continued her education at Lee University to earn her master’s degree in school counseling. By the time Brenda retired from education at age 62, she had touched the lives of thousands of children and made an enormous impact on this community. She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Jerry Plaster of Decatur; daughters, Amy (Ronnie) Woods and Tessa (Sammy) Perkinson; son, Jamey (Mikki) Plaster, all of Decatur; grandchildren, Levi, Kelsey and Kyndal Woods, Bailey and Hannah Perkinson, and Dylan, Christopher, Brook and Samantha Plaster; sister, Carolyn Chambers of Sweetwater; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family of Sweetwater and Athens. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Hula Young; and brothers, R.L. and Lowell Sledge. A visitation for family and friends took place on Tuesday, May 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at East Niota Baptist Church in Niota. The funeral service took place immediately following visitation at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Bryant and the Rev. Mike Bernard officiating the service. The burial will be Wednesday, May 26, in Niota Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Pallbearers for the burial will be special family members and friends, including Ronnie Woods, Sammy Perkinson, Levi Woods, Dylan Plaster, Christopher Plaster, Joe Toomey and Jerone Pritchett. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements. Those unable to attend can send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notice/Brenda-Plaster In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Niota Baptist Church Building Fund.