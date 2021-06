In what will likely be a landmark court decision concerning religious freedoms in the United States, the U.S. Supreme Court said today it will hear the case of Fazaga v. FBI, concerning the government’s secret surveillance of people on the basis of their religious beliefs and practices. The case stems from an FBI operation in 2006 and 2007 in which agents sent a paid informant to some of the largest, most diverse mosques in Orange County, California to pose as a convert to Islam.