Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders close out Penguins at Coliseum, 5-3

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11R5cx_0aCwmUaf00

It took 28 years but the New York Islanders finally gave Nassau Coliseum another clinching moment Wednesday night.

Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock scored the tying and go-ahead goals 13 seconds apart in the second period as the Islanders eliminated the top-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins with a 5-3 win in Game 6 of an Eastern Conference quarterfinals series in front of a raucous crowd of 9,000 in Uniondale, N.Y.

The Islanders, seeded fourth in the East Division, advance to face the third-seeded Boston Bruins in the semifinals.

Nelson scored twice with an assist and Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri also scored as the Islanders closed out a series at the Coliseum for the first time since beating the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the Patrick Division semifinals on April 28, 1993.

It’s the second time in nine months the Islanders have snapped a lengthy playoff-related drought. New York reached the conference semifinals last September for the first time since 1993.

The Islanders haven’t made the Stanley Cup Final since 1984, when their dynastic four-year reign ended with a loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Three of the Cups were closed out at the Coliseum.

Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves for the Isles.

Jeff Carter, Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker scored for the Penguins, who have won just one playoff series since winning the second of back-to-back Cups in 2017. Goalie Tristan Jarry recorded 19 saves.

The teams swapped goals during a frantic first period. Carter scored 87 seconds after faceoff and Beauvillier tied the score at the 5:16 mark. Guentzel scored on the power play with 8:48 left but Palmieri produced the equalizer just 1:13 later.

Zucker redirected a shot by Cody Ceci 1:53 into the second before the Islanders scored three goals in 2:59. Nelson took a cross-ice pass from Josh Bailey and fired a shot under Jarry’s arm at the 8:35 mark for the 3-3 tie.

Nelson’s goal hadn’t been announced before Pulock’s sizzler from just inside the blue line off a New York faceoff win gave the Islanders the lead. Nelson extended the lead to 5-3 by sending a shot from the slot under Jarry’s legs with 8:26 left.

The Penguins outshot the Islanders 12-5 in the third but had no serious threats after an opening minute power play expired.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Pulock
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Mark Stanley
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Jeff Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nassau Coliseum#The New York Islanders#Eastern Conference#The East Division#Patrick Division#Edmonton#Sizzler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
Pittsburgh, PAWJAC TV

Penguins' Malkin out indefinitely after right knee surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has had surgery on his right knee and will not be available when the team reports for training camp in September. The team made the announcement Friday but did not provide specifics on when Malkin underwent the procedure or the nature of the surgery.
NHLchatsports.com

Recap: Bruins drop Game 5, Islanders take 3-2 series’ lead

The Boston Bruins couldn’t battle back despite a third-period surge of scoring chances and dropped Game 5 to the New York Islanders, 5-4, at the TD Garden. The Islanders now lead the series 3-2. It was a night of defensive miscues and penalty kill frustrations. The Bruins outshot the Islanders...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Top 5 Questions to Answer This Offseason

This offseason for the Pittsburgh Penguins will either be really quiet or very busy. After their playoff exit thanks to the New York Islanders, the Penguins have many questions heading into next season. Here are the top 5 questions heading into the offseason. Do the Penguins Trade Evgeni Malkin?. This...
NHLchatsports.com

Projected Bruins lines vs. Islanders: Kuhlman in, DeBrusk out for Game 5

The Boston Bruins are back home for Game 5 of the second round tonight against the New York Islanders and it looks like the B’s will make one adjustment to the lineup. Bruce Cassidy confirmed Karson Kuhlman will draw back into the lineup on the third line’s right wing. Cassidy had been vocal of the lack of production coming from the line. Cassidy said Kuhlman brings high energy and good play away from the puck to help the team win. With Kuhlman in, Jake DeBrusk will be scratched.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins Top 5 Prospects Ranked – June 2021

It’s not a secret that the Pittsburgh Penguins are not exactly known for their elite prospect pool. The team currently holds the longest active playoff streak, with 15 appearances, and has made just one first-round selection in the draft since 2015. However, I do think there is some hope here, as the team possesses many under-the-radar pieces that are overlooked by fans but could be the pieces to something big in the future. Here are my top five prospects in Pittsburgh, based on purely potential.
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Islanders at Bruins, Game 5 of second round

New York hoping to generate more chances at net; Carlo out again for Boston. Brandon Carlo will miss his second straight game because of an undisclosed injury when the Boston Bruins host the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Second Round on Monday. The defenseman, who...
NHLNHL

5 Takeaways: Islanders Take 3-2 Series Lead With 5-4 Win

With a big 5-4 win in Game 5, the Islanders head home with the chance to clinch in Game 6. It may not always be pretty, but a win's a win. And that's all that matters in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The New York Islanders showed resilience to earn a...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders can eliminate Bruins in Game 6 at Coliseum on Wednesday

There almost certainly willbe some fans at Nassau Coliseum wearing New York Saints shirts, quite possibly even some wearing jerseys of that defunct indoor lacrosse team that once played at the venerable barn and has seemingly been brought back to life thanks to unwitting comments from Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.
NHLPosted by
Boston

3 takeaways following the Bruins’ Game 5 loss to the Islanders

The Bruins have a decision to make on Tuukka Rask. The Boston Bruins had significant chances to extend their 1-0 lead in Game 5 after David Pastrnak’s wicked one-timer found its way past Semyon Varlamov. They didn’t. As it turned out, the Bruins battled two teams on the ice, an...
NHLDetroit News

Monday's NHL playoffs: Islanders win 5-4 to take 3-2 lead in series over Bruins

Boston — With five minutes left and his New York Islanders bleeding away their three-goal lead, coach Barry Trotz called a timeout and told his players to breathe. “He just calmed everyone down," said forward Josh Bailey, who had a goal and an assist in the 5-4 victory that gave New York a 3-2 lead in the second-round series. "He told us to apply pressure, not sit back. Just getting everyone focused. You need that at certain times, and I thought that was a good time.”
NHLYardbarker

5 Forgotten Pittsburgh Penguins Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins are a storied franchise, with five Stanley Cups, and with legends among the likes of Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Jaromir Jagr, it’s very easy to remember the household names that have played for this franchise. However, the team does have their fair share of players that may have been erased from your memory when they played there – here is my list of some of those active players.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins Should Avoid These 3 Tempting Trade Options This Offseason

General manager Ron Hextall and President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke are two NHL executives who are never shy to make a big trade. Trade chatter around the league and specifically surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins this offseason will be frequent with the Seattle Kraken expansion draft looming and a flat salary cap on the horizon. There will be some catchy names available and some that may look sexy on paper; regardless, Hextall and Burke need to find a way to say no.
NHLlighthousehockey.com

Islanders vs. Lightning Game 2 Gameday News: Aiming to take a 2-0 lead back to the Coliseum

We, as fans, can rest assured that even if the New York Islanders lose tonight’s Game 2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Islanders will have accomplished the all-important goal of earning a 1-1 road split. They have already stolen home-ice advantage from Tampa Bay. When a team starts its series on the road, it wants to do what the Islanders have done already.