Minneapolis, MN

Tanker driver shortage may disrupt gasoline supply

KARE 11
KARE 11
 12 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — Memorial Day weekend will bring higher gasoline prices than we've seen recently, as the national average hits $3.03 per gallon for the first time since 2014. It's mainly due to rising crude oil costs and increased demand as more motorists emerge from the pandemic and hit the road.

