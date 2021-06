Having a similar sense of humor as a potential love interest can go a long way in the world of matchmaking, so the 'Schmooze' dating app is positioned as a humor-first solution would daters. The app works by having users swipe on memes instead of profiles to narrow daters down based on their sense of humor. This will help to ensure that users have a similar sense of humor upon getting matched to make the ensuing conversation more relaxed and carefree.