Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European shares hover below record highs, HSBC edges lower

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

May 27 (Reuters) - European shares opened flat on Thursday, with losses in energy stocks offset by gains in the mining sector, while British bank HSBC’s decision to exit U.S. retail banking was met with a lukewarm reception.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was almost unchanged at 445.34 points in early trading, hovering just below a record high of 447.15 hit on Tuesday.

Energy stocks fell about 0.3%, tracking declines in oil prices as concerns over Indian demand and increasing Iranian supplies weighed.

But losses in the sector were offset by stronger mining stocks, which rose 0.8% on better metal prices.

HSBC fell 0.2% after the lender said it was withdrawing from U.S. retail banking by selling some parts of the money-losing business and winding down others to focus on Asia, its biggest market.

German sportswear firm Puma fell 1.1% after French luxury goods group Kering said it will sell a 5.9% stake in the firm through a share placement. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#European Stocks#Stock Prices#Pan European#Stoxx#Indian#Iranian#German#Puma#French#European Stock Markets#European Shares#British Bank Hsbc#Stronger Mining Stocks#Declines#Metal Prices#U S Retail Banking#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Asian shares edge lower after mixed finish on Wall Street

BANGKOK — (AP) — Stocks edged lower in Asia on Tuesday after a mixed finish on Wall Street, as investors weighed the risks of inflation against signs the recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai and were flat in Seoul. In a...
Stocksfroggyweb.com

Utilities, telecoms support European stocks; autos slide

(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Tuesday, lifted by utilities and telecom shares, although weak German industrial output data and doubts over the United Kingdom lifting restrictions later this month capped gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0713 GMT – holding below all-time highs – with...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Travel, real estate stocks take European shares to fresh peaks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Autos slide after six-day rally (Adds comment, updates prices) June 8 (Reuters) - European stocks hit new highs on Tuesday, lifted by travel and real estate shares, but weak German industrial output data and doubts over the United Kingdom lifting restrictions later this month capped gains.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Strong earnings, Aviva pull FTSE 100 higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 8 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, helped by positive earnings updates from Intermediate Capital Group and British American Tobacco, while Aviva gained after an activist investor built a stake.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Set For Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open mixed on Tuesday as investors await more clues on the outlook for inflation and central bank stimulus. Asian markets traded mixed as investors weighed the risks of inflation against signs of a strong economic recovery. The dollar rose against the yen after...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat On Muted Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note Tuesday, a day after key benchmark indexes scaled fresh peaks amid signs of easing COVID-19 restrictions in several states and a sharp recovery in the rupee. Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about half a percent on...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. Investors await key U.S. inflation data due on Thursday for more indications about the Fed's policy outlook and cues about the global economic recovery. The coronavirus infection rate in the region is also keeping the underlying mood cautious. Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday.
Businessmorns.ca

German stocks fall behind European peers after weak industrial data

German industrial production, measuring total industrial output from manufacturing, energy, and construction, decreased 1% in April from March, the country’s Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. The figures missed expectations for an increase of 0.4%. While industrial production in Europe’s largest economy fell short of economists’ projections, it represented a...
StocksWDEZ 101.9 FM

Asia stocks open higher on record for MSCI’s All-Country World Index

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asia stocks opened higher on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of a record high overnight gauge of global equity markets, with investors hoping for inflation and monetary policy clues later in a week full of key central bank meetings and data points. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was...
Business740thefan.com

Futures dip with inflation in focus, Tesla gains on strong China sales

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as investors stepped back ahead of key inflation data later in the week, while Tesla gained on strong sales in China, a major market for the electric carmaker. Tesla’s shares rose 2.6% in premarket trade after sales of its China-made electric...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Slide As Focus Shifts To US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data later this week for more indications about the Fed's policy outlook. Chinese shares fell, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropping 19.43 points, or 0.54 percent, to 3,580.11. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally lower at 28,781.38.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar shuffles higher, shares bask near peaks

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Markets were in their comfort zone on Tuesday, with world stocks hovering just off record highs, the dollar lifted by upcoming inflation data and the main volatility gauges all looking reassuringly calm. There was some pressure on sterling as the British government considered whether to...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on surprise trade surplus

(Adds details on sectors, updates prices) June 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained on Tuesday lifted by data showing a surprise domestic trade surplus in April, although losses in energy and mining stocks capped gains. * The nation unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$594 million ($492.13 million)...
StocksRTTNews

European Stocks Close Slightly Higher

European markets closed marginally higher after a cautious session on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of economic data from the euro area and looked ahead to U.S. inflation data, due on Thursday. Although optimism about global economic recovery continued to underpin sentiment, activity in the markets remained somewhat...
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses in cautious trade, the Canadian stock market is modestly higher a few minutes past noon on Tuesday. Industrial, energy and real estate stocks are finding some support, while healthcare stocks, which rose sharply on Monday, are exhibiting weakness. With a slew of...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks touch new highs as volatility eases, dollar gains

* MSCI ACWI, two European indexes surge to record highs. * Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. NEW YORK/LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - A global equity benchmark and two key European stock indexes touched new highs on Tuesday, while the dollar rose in anticipation of faster inflation as volatility eased to lows last seen before the coronavirus pandemic.