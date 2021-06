Sony has dashed the hopes of God of War fans by confirming they are not currently developing either a movie or TV show based on the popular action game. While a new God of War game is expected to drop before the end of 2021, there have been many rumors over the past months that Sony could be about to announce a tie-in movie or TV series, but a new article in the New York Times has confirmed that there are no plans to develop the game in either way.