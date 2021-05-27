Cancel
Meme-based dating is here: Meet Schmooze

By Connie Loizos
TechCrunch
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe certainly had an affinity for school, graduating at the top of her high school class, nabbing a mechanical engineering degree in India and more recently landing at Stanford’s business school. Except that instead of creating the more traditional business she once had in mind, Madhavan found herself tinkering with an entirely different idea: A matchmaking app called Schmooze that combines machine learning and memes to connect people based on what Madhavan calls a humor algorithm.

