Friends reunion: Matt LeBlanc reveals which classic Joey and Chandler episode Matthew Perry found ‘stupid’

By Jacob Stolworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBhZ6_0aCwm2Co00

The Friends reunion episode revealed that Matthew Perry initially thought a classic Chandler and Joey episode was “stupid”.

For the reunion, the sitcom’s main cast members reflected on numerous classic episodes – and it turns out that Matthew Perry struggled to see how one of its most-loved outings would work.

The episode in question is season two’s 15th episode, which is titled “The One Where Ross And Rachel... You Know”.

For the scenes featuring Perry’s Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc, the pair had to spend the entirety of the episode sat in their brand new reclining leather chairs.

According to LeBlanc, though, he thought the idea was “stupid” after the table read.

“Remember that episode where we never got out of the chairs?” LeBlanc asked Perry in the special.

“At the beginning of the week, after the table draft, you came to me and went it’s so stupid but I went, ‘Yeah but that’s the brilliance!’”

>> Friends reunion ‘Ask me Anything’: the Independent will answer your questions live

It was here where Perry reassessed the script and said: “Yeah, maybe we can have fun with this.”

LeBlanc stated: “Then we had a blast.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2VaI_0aCwm2Co00

The televised reunion episode brought all six of the cast members, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, back together for an emotion reflection of the hit sitcom.

In a trailer for the special, many people noticed that Perry seemed to be slurring his words – however, a source close to the actor revealed this was due to the actor having emergency dental surgery shortly before it was filmed.

The reunion’s biggest moment came when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed they had real-life feelings for each other while filming the show.

Find out our verdict on the episode in Adam White’s review here .

The Independent

The Independent

