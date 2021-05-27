Cancel
The 1st Step To Passing On Wealth: Deciding What's Important To You

By Keisha "TK" Dutes
NPR
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerational wealth is a loaded phrase. For one, it's deeply personal: Talking candidly about money isn't something most of us do with just anyone. It's also about the legacy we leave behind. "When you think about generational wealth, it's the connection of the past to the present to the future," says Pamela Jolly, founder and CEO of the strategic investment firm Torch Enterprises. But making sure that wealth is, in fact, passed down often means confronting our mortality. Passing any assets down is hard to do if family members haven't spelled out their wishes.

www.npr.org
