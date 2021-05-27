Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter’s position be in line to throne?

By Ellie Abraham
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NP0dg_0aCwlXH300

On 14 February, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they were to become parents again as they released an image showing Meghan’s baby bump.

In the black and white portrait of the couple, taken in the backyard of their California home underneath a tree, they revealed they are expecting their second child and two-year-old son Archie was “going to be a big brother”.

The happy news came three months after Meghan revealed in a personal New York Times essay that she had suffered a miscarriage in July 2020.

During a tell-all interview with US television host Oprah Winfrey, they said their expectant baby is a girl who is due in the “summertime”.

With the Queen’s grandson Harry a royal by blood, his children are included in the line of succession to the throne, despite Harry and Meghan no longer being working members of the royal family.

What will the line of succession be?

When son Archie was born on 6 May 2019, he became seventh in line to the throne after his father, cousins, uncle and grandfather.

When Harry and Meghan’s daughter is born, she will become eighth in line to the throne after her brother. Her birth will move the Queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, down to ninth in the line of succession.

Above her, the line of succession will remain unchanged following her arrival.

What is the line of succession ahead of her?

The Queen’s first-born son Charles, who in 2017 became the longest-serving heir apparent, will remain first in line.

Second in line is Charles’ eldest son and Prince Harry’s older brother, The Duke of Cambridge.

Third, fourth and fifth in line to the throne are Prince William’s children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, respectively.

Prince Harry is sixth in the line of succession, with his son Archie in seventh and their expectant daughter eighth.

Legislation on succession and gender

Thanks to a legislative act that passed in 2013, girls born in the line of succession no longer have their position overtaken by any younger brothers born after them.

Before the legislation was enacted, the line of succession was partly determined by gender. That meant royals such as the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne were leap-frogged by their younger male siblings in the line of succession.

It states: “In determining the succession to the Crown, the gender of a person born after 28 October 2011 does not give that person, or that person’s descendants, precedence over any other person (whenever born).”

In 2018, Princess Charlotte made history when she retained her position in the line of succession despite the birth of her younger brother, Prince Louis.

If Meghan and Harry were to have a son in the future, their daughter’s position in the line of succession would not be undermined.

View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
80K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Princess Charlotte#New York Times#Crown#Duke#Daughter#Two Year Old Son Archie#Baby Bump#Cousins#Parents#Cambridge#Home#Miscarriage#Happy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Prince Harry on Armchair Expert

Thanks for all your emails last week about Prince Harry’s appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s podcast Armchair Expert. It was over an hour and a half so I banked it for the weekend and probably it was the same for others, so now that people have had a few days to get through it, let’s get into what Harry discussed – like what he ACTUALLY discussed, and not what the UK tabloids are misinterpreting – and some overall takeaways. I’ll start with the not-so-good and build to what’s good.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Meghan Markle wears t-shirt with powerful slogan in new trailer

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of making a statement with her fashion, from making sustainable choices to donning powerful pieces with subtle nods to female empowerment – like her iconic 'Women Power' necklace. The first trailer for the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey's forthcoming mental health series...
CelebritiesMercury News

Prince Harry’s ‘bonkers’ First Amendment quip fuels outrage among top U.S. conservatives

It looks like Prince Harry is assimilating just fine into the American life of a liberal celebrity: He’s becoming a regular target of top U.S. conservatives, who have roasted him for complaining about wanting privacy and about the way he and his wife, Meghan Markle — both millionaires — were cut off financially by the royal family when they moved to the United States.
Celebritiesthewestonforum.com

Meghan + Harry: Archie and his sister’s royal debut?

2022 is the year of joy for the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 70th birthday on the throne. You will reach this milestone on February 6th; However, major parties and events have been postponed to summer. More precisely: to the period from 2 to 5 June. Prince Harry, 36, and Duchess Meghan, 39, will also serve in London – at least if an insider is to be believed. After all, the Queen said in an official statement in January 2020, even though Megset, Harry, Meghan and Archie are “beloved members” of the royal family. It remains to be seen if this will still apply as much after interviewing Oprah. Either way: Should the Sussex family come out, fans will be glad to catch a glimpse of their kids. Several members of the royal family have already made their first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Color parade. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will be three years old in June 2022, and his sister will be about one year old.
Posted by
Page Six

Meghan Markle posing with Kate Middleton magazine cover resurfaces

An old photo of Meghan Markle posing with a magazine cover of Kate Middleton has resurfaced online, sparking doubt about her claims that she was “naive” to the duties of royal life before joining the family. In her bombshell interview with Oprah in March, Markle, 39, said she “didn’t grow...
CelebritiesAnchorage Press

Duke and Duchess of Sussex have poignant due date

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby daughter is due on what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday. The royal baby is reportedly expected to arrive this Thursday (10.06.21), the very same day that Prince Philip - who died in April aged 99 - would have marked his milestone birthday.
Charitieszapgossip.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ask for donations over gifts for Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked for donations to women’s charities instead of gifts for their baby girl. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world on Friday (04.06.21), and they have told those “inquiring” about sending presents for the newborn to consider sending some money to or learning about the work of one of the charities close to their hearts.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Incredible royal engagement photos through the years

While we don't see any royals snapping engagement ring selfies to share their exciting news to the world, we are usually treated to an official photograph of the happy couple upon their engagement announcement. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's loved up pictures through to Prince Charles and Princess Diana's iconic images, take a look at official royal engagement photographs through the years…