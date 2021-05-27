Cancel
Minnesota United FC visits Real Salt Lake after 2 straight shutout wins

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Minnesota United FC (2-4-0) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-1-2)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +107, Minnesota United FC +233, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC comes into a matchup against Real Salt Lake after recording two straight shutout wins.

Real Salt Lake put together a 5-10-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in home matches. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.

Minnesota United FC compiled a 9-5-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-4-4 in road matches. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Everton Luiz (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Ike Opara (injured), Niko Hansen (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Juan Agudelo (injured), Nabi Kibunguchy (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

