Lou Barlow – Reason To Live
Let’s face it, for those of us of a certain age, the musical heroes of our adolescence are getting old. It’s always a bracing reminder of your own mortality to be realise that the artists who adorned your bedroom wall as a teenager are now of an age that would have deemed ancient when first they were met with blu-tak. Through the subsequent years, some desperately try to hang on to their youthful exuberance. Others simply fade. And then there are the ones that somehow remain true to who they were while honouring their current experience.www.musicomh.com