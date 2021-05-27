Three Arrested After Narcotics Related Search Warrant at Clearwater River Casino Hotel Room Leads to Heroin, Methamphetamine & $10,000 in Cash

LEWISTON - On Friday, May 28, 2021, nearly three years to the day after her horrific murder, justice was served for Sarah Warden and the community. Cole J. Marcell has been sentenced to 30 years to Life in prison on his First Degree Murder Conviction for killing Sarah. District Judge Gregory Fitzmaurice determined the sentence after hearing arguments from the Prosecution and the Defense. Marcell pled GUILTY to the charge of First Degree Murder back on February 24, 2020.