Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Three Arrested After Narcotics Related Search Warrant at Clearwater River Casino Hotel Room Leads to Heroin, Methamphetamine & $10,000 in Cash

Posted by 
Big Country News
Big Country News
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAPWAI - After a lengthy investigation, detectives from the Quad Cities Drug Task Force along with the FBI, Idaho State Police and Nez Perce Tribal Police executed a narcotics related search warrant in the late evening of Thursday, May 20 at a hotel room in the Clearwater River Casino located at 17500 Nez Perce Road in Lewiston.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearwater, ID
State
California State
City
Moscow, ID
Lewiston, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lapwai, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Methamphetamine#Casino Hotel#Police Detectives#County Police#County Jail#Fbi#Idaho State Police#Swat#Nez Perce Tribal Police#Narcotics Distribution#Search Warrant#Multiple Drug Charges#Suspect#Hypodermic Needles#River#Burrell Avenue#Western Idaho Counties#Justice Bureau#Southeastern Washington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

Man Dies in Southern Idaho Vintage car Crash

EDEN — An Eden man died Saturday in a crash when he was thrown from a vintage car. About 6 p.m., Saturday, Johnny B. Harral, 64, was westbound at milepost 21.9 in Eden on Idaho Highway 25 in a 1923 Ford when he drove off the right shoulder. Idaho State Police said Harral overcorrected, and the car overturned and rolled. Both Harral and his passenger, Jordan S. Tamcke, 22, were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the car, police said.
Whitman County, WAPosted by
Big Country News

Trespassing Call Near Wawawai County Park Leads to Arrest of Clarkston Man on Charges of Kidnapping, Assault and Harassment

WHITMAN COUNTY - On Sunday, May 30 at approximately 11:32am, Whitman County Deputies were advised of a trespassing complaint in the area of Wawawai Road near Wawawai County Park on private property. The property owner reported he had found a vehicle on his property and there was a male and female passed out inside the vehicle.
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Cole Marcell Sentenced to Life in Prison With No Possibility of Parole For 30 Years In 2018 Killing of Sarah Warden

LEWISTON - On Friday, May 28, 2021, nearly three years to the day after her horrific murder, justice was served for Sarah Warden and the community. Cole J. Marcell has been sentenced to 30 years to Life in prison on his First Degree Murder Conviction for killing Sarah. District Judge Gregory Fitzmaurice determined the sentence after hearing arguments from the Prosecution and the Defense. Marcell pled GUILTY to the charge of First Degree Murder back on February 24, 2020.
Idaho StatePost Register

Boise woman dies following fiery nine-car crash on Interstate 84

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise woman who was critically injured in a nine-car collision on Interstate 84 has died. Idaho State Police announced the death on Monday, but said more information would be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office. ISP believes the crash started after the driver of...