Three Arrested After Narcotics Related Search Warrant at Clearwater River Casino Hotel Room Leads to Heroin, Methamphetamine & $10,000 in Cash
LAPWAI - After a lengthy investigation, detectives from the Quad Cities Drug Task Force along with the FBI, Idaho State Police and Nez Perce Tribal Police executed a narcotics related search warrant in the late evening of Thursday, May 20 at a hotel room in the Clearwater River Casino located at 17500 Nez Perce Road in Lewiston.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com