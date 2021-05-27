Cancel
USD/JPY consolidates near one-week tops, holds steady above 109.00 mark

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses. The overnight comments from Fed Vice Chair Quarles extended some support to the USD. A softer tone around the US bond yields, equity markets held bulls from placing fresh bets. The USD/JPY pair held steady near one-week tops,...

www.fxstreet.com
Randal Quarles
