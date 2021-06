Tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol keep hitting the pound. The UK will publish May Retail Sales on Friday, foreseen up by 1.6% MoM. The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.3895 in the aftermath of a hawkish US Federal Reserve, now heading into the Asian opening trading at around 1.3900. The UK did not release macroeconomic figures that could add to the pound’s behaviour. Still, tensions surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol undermine sterling´s demand.