Prescott, AZ

Yavapai Trails Association Awarded Funding For Restoration Work on Groom Creek Loop Trail

By Debbie Maneely, Prescott National Forest
prescottenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYavapai Trails Association (YTA) was one of 48 organizations in the nation to be awarded $15,000.00 in funding to complete this trail maintenance project to benefit hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians. To successfully complete the project YTA has partnered with the Prescott National Forest, Back Country Horseman of Central Arizona (BCHCAZ), and the Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance (PMBA) to leverage private donations, collaboration, and volunteer resources to ensure the funding through the National Wilderness Stewardship Alliance (NWSA) completes as much maintenance work as possible. The $15,000 grant award will be utilized to fund a critical backlog of maintenance on Groom Creek Loop Trail # 307 in the Prescott National Forest. The total restoration project budget is valued at $37,000 worth of trail improvements.

