EUR/USD to come under increased pressure amid the Fed's taper talk

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD is trading below 1.22. Top-tier US figures and concerns about virus variants could push the pair lower, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports. “Randal Quarles, a Governor at the Fed, said that the bank could consider having a discussion on reducing purchases in one of the upcoming meetings if conditions improve. Fear that the world's most powerful central bank would begin cutting down on its $120 billion/month bond buys is boosting the dollar.”

www.fxstreet.com
