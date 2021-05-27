EUR/USD Forecast: Euro loses uptrend support, fear of the Fed and US data could send it lower

For the second day in a row, the EUR/USD pair is trying to compensate for the losses of its recent bearish correction amid the improvement in US economic data. It seems that the US job numbers are below the market's expectations, and accordingly, the EUR/USD returned to stability around the 1.2194 resistance level after a downward correction to reach the 1.2104 support level. The performance of the pair is determined by several factors this week as US inflation figures will be announced, and a major meeting of the European Central Bank is scheduled. Commenting on the performance, Karen Jones, Head of Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, said: “EUR/USD did not sustain its initial break below the 23.6% retracement at 1.2133. This was not enough to restore the upward movement either and we cannot rule out a deeper bounce to 1.2051 and a possible slide to 1.1994 / 86 support range (mid-March high and April 22 low), which will ideally maintain the downside.”