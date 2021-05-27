Cancel
NZD/USD: RBNZ to push against the perceived hawkishness if kiwi continues rising – Rabobank

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAfter Wednesday’s surge, the New Zealand dollar is the fourth-best performing G10 currency in the year to date, after the CAD, GBP and the NOK. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is hinted at the possibility of a post-pandemic interest rate hike. However, Governor Orr could attempt to push against the perceived hawkishness of the RBNZ if the value of the NZD continues to appreciate, economists at Rabobank report.

