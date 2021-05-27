NZD/USD: RBNZ to push against the perceived hawkishness if kiwi continues rising – Rabobank

The NZDUSD pair has fallen over 200 pips from 0.7130 last week to lows on Monday at 0.6925, following the Fed signaling that a rate hike is likely to take place earlier than expected. This is in line with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) plans to raise interest rates from 0.25% to 0.5% by September 2022 and keep the official cash rate at 1.5% until the end of 2023, however, the committee has stated that nothing will change until inflation and employment are on track. In Q1 2021, New Zealand inflation rose to 1.5% and unemployment fell to 4.7%. The mantra from the RBNZ is in tune with the major central banks globally.