Italy's digital health strategy and future plans set to be showcased at #HIMSS21Europe
A 360-degree comparison with other European countries is set to take place, to understand what the state of digital healthcare is in and what the future may hold across the continent. At the virtual HIMSS21 & Health 2.0 European Health Conference, which will take place on 7-9 June this year, major representatives from the world of IT, political decision makers and public and private health will attend to exchange best practice and knowledge. Learnings from Italy will benefit from increased visibility in the 'Good morning from Italy' session coordinated by the HIMSS Italian Community, on 8 June 2021.www.healthcareitnews.com