If you’re curious about the Bean Protocol, check out my Free Bean Protocol Recipes eBook with a variety of simple and delicious recipes that are perfect for the protocol!. I’ve been doing the Bean Protocol, loosely, for a couple of months now, and I’ve been feeling so much better! Inspired by Juli Bauer Roth of PaleOMG and Unique Hammond, I’m totally intrigued how eating beans can change your health for the better – truly! And it’s not hard at all. Contrary to most diet or eating protocols (where there are usually a lot of restrictions and limitations), with the Bean Protocol, I am able to add in beans to what I’m eating already. I’m not being super strict with this protocol, but even so, I’ve noticed a difference in my skin and hormonal acne already.