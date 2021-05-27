Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

2 Owensboro men indicted on federal drug-trafficking charges

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 13 days ago

The federal grand jury has indicted two Owensboro men on drug trafficking charges, with one of the men charged with providing drugs that led to a person's death.

The U.S. Attorney for Western Kentucky said Wednesday Jonathan Brown, 19, and Jonathan Stallings, 20, both of Owensboro were indicted this week by the federal grand jury.

Brown and Stallings are both indicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Brown was also indicted on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death or serious bodily injury of another person.

The indictment says on Oct. 8, 2020, Brown "knowingly and intentionally" distributed a substance containing fentanyl, which resulted in the overdose death of "A.H."

Brown and Stallings are charged with distributing a substance with fentanyl between June and October of last year.

If found guilty at trial, Brown and Stallings could both face a maximum of 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million.

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
1K+
Followers
201
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#Drugs#U S#Federal Prison#Drug Trafficking#Grand Jury#Controlled Substance#Owensboro Men#Conspiracy#Wednesday Jonathan Brown#Supervised Release#Bodily Injury#Fentanyl#Face#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OPD says shootings likely unrelated

Owensboro Police Department officials said Tuesday that a pair of shootings that injured two people on the city’s west side Sunday do not appear to be related to one another. Rather, the shootings might be part of an yearly trend, where crimes of all types increase when the weather warms...
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

Dog to be euthanized after maltreatment; Kentucky man accused of torture

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A Kentucky man is facing animal cruelty charges after a dog was found in a home suffering from malnourishment and mange. Joshua Shane Blevins, 34, is facing torture of a dog/cat with serious physical injury or death, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. Blevins’ landlord...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Daviess County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

33 new COVID-19 cases reported by GRDHD on Monday

On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 33 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 14 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, nine in Henderson County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County, four in Union County and two in Webster County. There have been 22,064 reported COVID-19...
Owensboro, KY14news.com

Owensboro community rallies in support of domestic violence victim

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro community showed up in droves to support the family of Erica Owen on Saturday morning. Owen was an Owensboro woman that police say was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2018. On Saturday, Owen’s family handed out 400 purple ribbons in her honor. They distributed...
Ohio Stateocmonitor.com

GRDHD reports 39 new COVID-19 cases; 1 new case in Ohio County

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Green River District Health Department reported 39 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 13 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 15 in Henderson County, one in McLean County, one in Ohio County, one in Union County and six in Webster County. There...
Daviess County, KYPosted by
WOMI Owensboro

Daviess County Sheriff Cain Logs Almost 400 Miles For Special Olympics

Daviess County Sheriff Cain is one pretty awesome guy. To date, he and members of the community he has recruited over the years have run over 350 miles for Special Olympics. Angel here and the first year I started working at the station I remember Chad coming into the studio telling me we're gonna run 13 miles with Sheriff Cain next week. I think I said something like "I'm sorry we're gonna do what, when!?" I was nervous and curious if I could make it but once I found out why I was all in.