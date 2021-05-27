2 Owensboro men indicted on federal drug-trafficking charges

The federal grand jury has indicted two Owensboro men on drug trafficking charges, with one of the men charged with providing drugs that led to a person's death.

The U.S. Attorney for Western Kentucky said Wednesday Jonathan Brown, 19, and Jonathan Stallings, 20, both of Owensboro were indicted this week by the federal grand jury.

Brown and Stallings are both indicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Brown was also indicted on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death or serious bodily injury of another person.

The indictment says on Oct. 8, 2020, Brown "knowingly and intentionally" distributed a substance containing fentanyl, which resulted in the overdose death of "A.H."

Brown and Stallings are charged with distributing a substance with fentanyl between June and October of last year.

If found guilty at trial, Brown and Stallings could both face a maximum of 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million.