Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Vanessa Redgrave distances herself from Kevin Spacey comeback film

By Louis Chilton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVQhe_0aCwidRU00

Vanessa Redgrave will not feature in the forthcoming Italian film L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio , which will feature a controversial cameo from Kevin Spacey .

Last Saturday, ABC News claimed that Redgrave would potentially act in the low-budget indie film, which is directed by her husband Franco Nero.

Yesterday, however, a representative for Redgrave denied that she would take part in the project, the title of which translates to The Man Who Drew God in English.

It has been reported that Spacey will play a detective investigating a false claim of paedophilia in the film.

Spacey was accused by at least 20 men of sexual misconduct at London’s Old Vic Theatre between 1995 and 2013. Other allegations against Spacey included a sexual assault claim by the actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Spacey assaulted him when he was 14 years old.

Spacey has categorically denied all claims of sexual misconduct, and no charges have been brought against him. The Man Who Drew God will be Spacey’s first acting role in four years.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter , Redgrave’s representative said: “Vanessa Redgrave's name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film, The Man Who Drew God.

“While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
80K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Franco Nero
Person
Vanessa Redgrave
Person
Anthony Rapp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#Theatre#Italian#Abc News#The Hollywood Reporter#Husband#Man#Indie#London#Feature#Paedophilia#English#God#Men#Sexual Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Sex Crimestulsatoday.com

Kevin Spacey returns in pedophilia drama

The Guardian is reporting that Kevin Spacey, who has been the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, is to play a detective in Franco Nero’s film about a man wrongly suspected of child abuse. Spacey, 61, will play a police officer investigating the case of a man – played by...
Celebritiestheplaylist.net

Paul Schrader Defends Kevin Spacey’s Acting Comeback: “Many Great Artists Have Been Bad People”

The idea of how long it should take for someone who is the subject of misconduct accusations to come back to their career in Hollywood is a touchy subject. Some of the people that have been accused of sexual misconduct (but haven’t been put on trial) have been content with just fading into the background and not trying to revive their careers. Then you have others, such as filmmakers like Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, who have retreated to Europe to continue making features.
MoviesEffingham Radio

Industry News: Eternals, The Late Late Show, Kevin Spacey and More!

ETERNALS TRAILER DROPS: Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which will hit theaters November 5th. Eternals is an ensemble film, but features Gemma Chan’s Sersi prominently. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington also star. THE LATE LATE SHOW...
Moviesimdb.com

Kevin Spacey Casting Defended by Producer, Paul Schrader Says ‘Let Him Act’ If Not Guilty

News that Kevin Spacey has been cast in his first movie since several allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him starting in 2017 has ignited fury across social media and the film industry. Spacey is set to appear as a sex abuse investigator in a new film by Italian actor and director Franco Nero titled “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio.” Nero is also starring in the movie, as is his wife Vanessa Redgrave. In a statement to CNN, the film’s producer, Louis Nero, defended Spacey’s casting by saying he believes the accusations are “false,” adding, “I cast him because he is a great actor.”
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Kevin Spacey returns to work with role in Italian film -media

TURIN, Italy, June 1 (Reuters) - Kevin Spacey has made a return to acting, starting work on an independent movie directed by Franco Nero in the northern Italian city of Turin, local media reported on Tuesday. The U.S. actor, who largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

House of Cards star Robin Wright discloses the excuse studio bosses gave for paying her less than Kevin Spacey

Robin Wright has revealed the excuse she was given by studio bosses for getting paid less than Kevin Spacey for House of Cards.Wright famously threatened studio bosses with going public unless they agreed to equal pay.In a new interview, she told The Telegraph: “I had learned that whoever was more popular gets paid more. And I thought, ‘OK, understandable,’ but after a bit of investigatory work I went back and said, ‘Actually the algorithms say this, so why am I not getting the same amount again?’ And you know what the answer was? ‘Well, you haven’t won an Academy Award.’”While...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Robin Wright says it would have been ‘unacceptable’ to cancel House of Cards in wake of Kevin Spacey scandal

Robin Wright has reflected on the Kevin Spacey scandal and her fight for the show they starred in together, House of Cards, to continue.In 2017, numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations were made against Spacey, which led to his firing from the Netflix hit. Spacey has denied all allegations of abuse.At the time, Wright had fought for a sixth season, protesting: “Our show’s not dirty.”In a new interview with The Telegraph, Wright has argued that it is concerning that a series so successful can be tainted by one person’s actions. “The climate at the time was exactly that,” she said,...
Moviesberksmontnews.com

Carey Mulligan to star in She Said

Carey Mulligan is in talks to appear in a movie about the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct expose. The 'Promising Young Woman' actress and Zoe Kazan are in line to portray New York Times writers Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in 'She Said', a new drama from Universal Pictures which is based on the book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement'.
MoviesWHAS 11

Brad Pitt Producing Film About Harvey Weinstein Exposé With Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan Set to Star

Brad Pitt is producing an upcoming movie based on an exposé on Harvey Weinstein, ET confirms. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are attached to star. She Said, a Universal Pictures film, will be based on the New York Times best-seller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, two NYT reporters who helped expose Weinstein's history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women.
Celebritiestucsonpost.com

Lindsay Lohan to make acting comeback with Netflix's film

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): American actor and TV personality Lindsay Lohan, who has largely foregone acting in recent years, will soon be starring in an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix holiday rom-com. According to Variety, Lohan will play a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress", who gets amnesia after a skiing accident...
Public HealthSFGate

Salma Hayek on 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard,' 'Eternals' and Her Secret Near-Fatal Battle With COVID

Chloé Zhao will never forget one particular night shoot while filming “Eternals,” Marvel’s upcoming movie about a group of immortals living on Earth whose leader is Ajak, played by Salma Hayek. It was a cold and drizzly evening on location in an English forest in the fall of 2019, and the Oscar-winning director told the cast, which includes Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, that they could return to their trailers while some technical issues were being resolved and it was unclear when the cameras would start rolling again.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Dave Grohl Co-Hosts ‘The Tonight Show’; Foo Fighters Frontman Talks Return Of Kevin Spacey, Timothée Chalamet’s New Role As A Young Willy Wonka & More

Dave Grohl joined Jimmy Fallon at 30 Rock on Monday to co-host The Tonight Show. In their opening monologue—in which the pair went back and forth, with set-up and punchline—they touched on everything from the return of a canceled celebrity to Timothy Chalamet’s surprising new role. “You know Dave, if...
MoviesEmpire

Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan To Play Reporters In New Drama She Said

Having won plenty of plaudits for playing a woman who has her own technique for dealing misogyny and sex pests in Promising Young Woman, Carey Mulligan is now ready to play a real-life crusader against a powerful man harming women. She and Zoe Kazan are starring as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal in new drama She Said.