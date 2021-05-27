Vanessa Redgrave distances herself from Kevin Spacey comeback film

Vanessa Redgrave will not feature in the forthcoming Italian film L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio , which will feature a controversial cameo from Kevin Spacey .

Last Saturday, ABC News claimed that Redgrave would potentially act in the low-budget indie film, which is directed by her husband Franco Nero.

Yesterday, however, a representative for Redgrave denied that she would take part in the project, the title of which translates to The Man Who Drew God in English.

It has been reported that Spacey will play a detective investigating a false claim of paedophilia in the film.

Spacey was accused by at least 20 men of sexual misconduct at London’s Old Vic Theatre between 1995 and 2013. Other allegations against Spacey included a sexual assault claim by the actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Spacey assaulted him when he was 14 years old.

Spacey has categorically denied all claims of sexual misconduct, and no charges have been brought against him. The Man Who Drew God will be Spacey’s first acting role in four years.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter , Redgrave’s representative said: “Vanessa Redgrave's name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film, The Man Who Drew God.

“While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film.”