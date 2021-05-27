Cancel
EUR/USD: Massive divergence of the daily RSI reflects a loss of upside momentum – Commerzbank

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“EUR/USD's new high has not been confirmed by the daily RSI, which is now seeing major divergence. We have partially covered our long positions and would tighten up stops for the rest.”. “Trendline support lies at 1.2162 and while above here scope remains for a test of 1.2349, the 2021...

www.fxstreet.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY to find solid support at the 108.55 mark – Commerzbank

USD/JPY is easing lower near-term as the dollar remains corrective. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the pair to hold off the 108.55 support. “USD/JPY is easing lower near-term. It will find some minor support at 109.06/22 (20-day ma) ahead of the 108.55 pivot.”. “The...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.2185. Euro's rally from 1.2105 to 1.2185 on Friday, then yesterday's gain to 1.2201 (New York) strongly suggests early correction from May's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 has ended, intra-day retreat would bring consolidation before prospect of further gain, however, loss of upward momentum would cap price below last week's high at 1.2254.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2156; (P) 1.2179; (R1) 1.2213;. EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.2265 and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, above 1.2265 will resume the rise from 1.1703 to retest 1.2348 high. On the downside, below 1.2103 will target 1.1985 support. Break there will confirm that consolidation pattern from 1.2348 has started the third leg. Deeper fall would then be seen back to 1.1703 support.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD trading zone is defined

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel. Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD to extend gains once above 1.2200

EUR/USD is advancing within range. Bulls pressure but 1.2200 stands in the way, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, briefs. German data was mixed, with the ZEW Survey on Economic Sentiment unexpectedly contracting. “Germany published April Industrial Production, which contracted by 1% MoM, missing expectations. The annual reading posted a...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls pressure but 1.2200 stands in the way

German data was mixed, with the ZEW Survey on Economic Sentiment unexpectedly contracting. The US Goods Trade Balance printed at $-68.9 billion in April. EUR/USD is advancing within range, could extend gains once above 1.2200. The EUR/USD pair was incapable of surpassing the 1.2200 threshold, and slowly retreats from the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY bounces off recent lows, retakes 133.00 and above

EUR/JPY gathers further upside traction after recent lows. German, EMU Economic Sentiment surprised to the downside. Markets’ attention remains on the ECB, US CPI. The mild selling bias in the Japanese yen seems to be enough to sustain the move higher in EUR/JPY to the 133.30 zone on turnaround Tuesday.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Continues to Struggle Against CAD

The US dollar initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday but gave back the gains to show signs of exhaustion yet again. The market is continuing to look very soft, and I think we are going to grind away until we can figure out the barrier at the 1.20 handle. After all, the 1.20 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that has been important more than once. Because of this, I think that there is a certain amount of “market memory” that will come into play, as the 1.20 level could cause yet again more bounces.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Bounces off support

During yesterday's trading session, the US Dollar declined by 37 pips or 0.34% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the weekly support level at 109.16 on Monday. The exchange rate bounced off the weekly S1 at 109.16 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Most likely, the USD/JPY pair could edge higher during the following trading hours.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Day trade and long term targets

The commonality to Inflation, NFP, ISM, ZEW is once the release occurs then the market price reacts to comport to daily and weekly trades and targets. After the release, the news is old, meaningless and doesn't deserve atttention from a trade perspective because the day trade covered the event and the price is then located within the market. The price no longer cares about past events and literally minutes after the release.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Zilliqa & Bitcoin – American Wrap 08 June

Zilliqa price reverses the breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern after reaching 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. A close below the May 30 low of $0.092 confirms a drop to the May 23 low of $0.069, representing a 30% decline. Zilliqa price currently rests below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and on the rising trend line from the March 2020 low. The short-term outlook has naturally switched from mildly bullish to bearish, with May’s lows as potential targets if the trend line fails to block mounting selling pressure.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting the German ZEW Reading

For the second day in a row, the EUR/USD pair is trying to compensate for the losses of its recent bearish correction amid the improvement in US economic data. It seems that the US job numbers are below the market's expectations, and accordingly, the EUR/USD returned to stability around the 1.2194 resistance level after a downward correction to reach the 1.2104 support level. The performance of the pair is determined by several factors this week as US inflation figures will be announced, and a major meeting of the European Central Bank is scheduled. Commenting on the performance, Karen Jones, Head of Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, said: “EUR/USD did not sustain its initial break below the 23.6% retracement at 1.2133. This was not enough to restore the upward movement either and we cannot rule out a deeper bounce to 1.2051 and a possible slide to 1.1994 / 86 support range (mid-March high and April 22 low), which will ideally maintain the downside.”
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: EUR/USD

I’m seeing opportunities to play long and short positions on EUR/USD since the pair is trading close to several inflection points. Think a bullish breakout could take it up to the channel top?. By the way, in case you missed it, I’ve summarized last week’s market moves in my Weekly...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to move lower in the near-term – OCBC

Gold fell back below the $1900 last week and a weak US CPI print this week may usher the yellow metal down further, as reported by OCBC Bank. “Unsurprisingly, gold recorded its best monthly price gain YTD in May, rising 7.8% last month to close above $1900 on 31 May. The first few days of June, however, has been less encouraging, with gold falling back below the $1900 level.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/CHF to bounce back higher from the range bottom at 1.0931/25 – Credit Suisse

EUR/CHF remains trapped in a very tight one-month range. However, with the pair now at the bottom of this range, economists at Credit Suisse look for a back higher from here. “We expect the range bottom at 1.0931/25 to prove a tough barrier once again to keep the market in its tight range and therefore look for a reversal back higher from here.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Sets for breakout

The USD Dollar plunged by 61 pips or 0.50% against the Canadian Dollar on Friday. The decline was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls target a 61.8% Fibo correction

The daily chart offers a bullish bias as the price travels along the dynamic support line, correcting the latest bearish impulse and final leg of the M-formation revealing the neckline as a target. The 15-min chart can be monitored for bullish structure and a break of the current resistance area...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

EUR/USD: Calm And Quiet

At the beginning of another week of June, the major currency pair, EUR/USD is looking neutral and trading close to 1.2150. American statistics published last Friday were quite good and have already …