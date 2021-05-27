OH adjusts visitor restrictions

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has adjusted its visitor restrictions that were implemented last year due to COVID-19. Marketing Coordinator Brian Hamby said the change is another step in the region’s fight against the pandemic.

“The expansion of our visitation policy is an important step for the patients and families we serve, and it represents a significant milestone in our fight against the pandemic,” Hamby said.

One significant change is that non-COVID-19 patients will now be allowed two visitors at a time.

Visitors must still pass a screening prior to entering the facility, wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing while in the facility.

Additionally, anyone below the age of 18 is still prohibited from visiting.

However, visitors are now able to enter through the emergency entrance near the maternity ward after hours when entrances A and B are closed at 7 p.m.

Visitor exceptions will also be made for end-of-life care.

“With expanded visitation, families will have more options for being involved in a loved one’s care, and patients will benefit from the additional support and encouragement,” Hamby said.

He said the change in restrictions is largely due to the efforts of the community in taking necessary precautions to combat the virus.

“It has taken a true team effort — within the health system and across the community — to get to this point,” he said. “Vaccinations, masking and physical distancing have enabled us to lower our case numbers and move toward a return to normalcy, and that is a victory we can all celebrate together.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360