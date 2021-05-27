Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

OH adjusts visitor restrictions

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKInS_0aCwiURp00

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has adjusted its visitor restrictions that were implemented last year due to COVID-19. Marketing Coordinator Brian Hamby said the change is another step in the region’s fight against the pandemic.

“The expansion of our visitation policy is an important step for the patients and families we serve, and it represents a significant milestone in our fight against the pandemic,” Hamby said.

One significant change is that non-COVID-19 patients will now be allowed two visitors at a time.

Visitors must still pass a screening prior to entering the facility, wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing while in the facility.

Additionally, anyone below the age of 18 is still prohibited from visiting.

However, visitors are now able to enter through the emergency entrance near the maternity ward after hours when entrances A and B are closed at 7 p.m.

Visitor exceptions will also be made for end-of-life care.

“With expanded visitation, families will have more options for being involved in a loved one’s care, and patients will benefit from the additional support and encouragement,” Hamby said.

He said the change in restrictions is largely due to the efforts of the community in taking necessary precautions to combat the virus.

“It has taken a true team effort — within the health system and across the community — to get to this point,” he said. “Vaccinations, masking and physical distancing have enabled us to lower our case numbers and move toward a return to normalcy, and that is a victory we can all celebrate together.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
1K+
Followers
201
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency#Health Policy#Health Care Policy#Restrictions#Necessary Precautions#Entrances#Non Covid 19 Patients#End Of Life Care#Normalcy#Social Distancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
Lewisburg, PADaily Item

Evangelical closing COVID-19 testing site, reducing hotline hours

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is reducing its COVID-19 vaccine hotline hours, holding a walk-in vaccine clinic and closing its testing site on St. Mary Street in Lewisburg. According to public relations/communications Manager Deanna Hollenbach, the hotline, 570-522-4530, option 1, will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through...
Public HealthWRBI Radio

Improving COVID-19 numbers prompt MMH to lift some visitor restrictions

Batesville, IN — Effective immediately, Margaret Mary Health has lifted some visitor restrictions and will allow adults to visit inpatients and accompany outpatients and.  Med Surg and Special Care unit patients, including COVID positive patients, may have two (2) visitors (visitation for patients with COVID may be limited and additional PPE will.
Health Servicesgananoquereporter.com

Cornwall Community Hospital eases essential visitor restrictions

Essential visitor restrictions at the Cornwall Community Hospital — which have been in place since March 2021 — were eased somewhat on Thursday. The full restrictions, deemed to be necessary in order to protect patients and staff members from COVID-19 earlier this year, are being scaled to moderate. Medical, critical...
Grundy County, IAthegrundyregister.com

Returning to normal: Long-term care facilities welcome back visitors as COVID restrictions ease

GRUNDY COUNTY- It’s been a long 14 months for pretty much everyone as the COVID-19 pandemic affected daily life in a host of ways, but it’s been especially tough on the residents and employees at nursing homes, long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities. With vaccines now widely available and restrictions easing across the country, the leaders at these facilities, who adopted stringent protocols in hopes of preventing a potentially deadly outbreak of the virus, are excited to welcome back family and friends.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Dayton area hospitals amend visitor policy as health restrictions lift

As Ohio’s health orders are set to end, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association will readjust visitor restrictions. The GDAHA will allow each patient up to three visitors in private rooms Wednesday, and one visitor for those being treated for COVID-19. Each maternity patient will be allowed to have three...
Adena, OHsciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena keeps COVID visitor restrictions despite state orders being lifted

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Adena Health System reminds all patients and visitors that system policies and guidelines requiring facial coverings and social distancing in all Adena facilities will remain in effect after many other health orders are lifted across the state on June 2nd, even if you are fully vaccinated. “From...
Public HealthGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Essentia Health eases visitor restrictions, goes to clinical vaccination operations

As COVID-19 positivity rates decrease, vaccinations increase and fewer patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, Essentia Health is moving to less restrictive visitation guidelines. Beginning Thursday, May 27, two adult visitors per patient will be allowed in our clinic and hospital settings, including emergency departments. Some surgical and procedural spaces...
Springfield, MOKYTV

CoxHealth loosens visitor restrictions for patients in mother and baby units

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - CoxHealth has loosened its visitor policy for patients on mother and baby units as COVID-19 levels continue to remain low locally. Effective immediately, patients on Labor and Delivery and Postpartum units may have two visitors per day. One support person may remain with the patient 24/7 while they are in the hospital. The second visitor may also be present during the baby’s birth, but will fall under the health system’s current visiting hours between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. after the mother transitions to postpartum status. These visitors must be the same two people for the duration of the hospitalization.
Public HealthWFMJ.com

OH & PA lift Covid health restrictions next week

Next week, Covid health restrictions will be lifted in Ohio and in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania plans to lift its mask order on June 28th or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first. On Memorial Day nearly all business restrictions will be lifted in the commonwealth. That...
Michigan Statetribuneledgernews.com

Ascension Michigan, DMC relax some COVID-19 hospital visitor restrictions

Ascension Michigan and the Detroit Medical Center joined several other metro Detroit hospital systems Thursday in announcing they, too, are easing visitor restrictions now that COVID-19 case rates have fallen in the state and the number of people who've been vaccinated grows. Beaumont Health, McLaren Health Care, Michigan Medicine and...
CollegesUV Cavalier Daily

U.Va. to eliminate all restrictions pertaining to social distancing, gathering limits and visitors Friday

University leadership announced that the University will no longer limit gathering sizes and that students, faculty and staff are no longer required to social distance beginning Friday at midnight in a University-wide email sent Thursday afternoon. Visitors from outside the University will also no longer be restricted, and students, academic division faculty and staff are no longer required to use Hoos Health Check app before coming to Grounds. Email notifications for the Hoos Health Check app will also be turned off.
Round Rock, TXtamhsc.edu

Vanishing visitors

Hospitals around the United States have been seriously disrupted by COVID-19. One example is the reduction of total hospital visits, where the pandemic led hospitals to postpone or cancel many elective medical procedures and surgeries. Additionally, visits to hospital emergency departments (EDs) decreased across the country, especially between February and April. However, not much is known about the characteristics of patients that reduced ED visits, such as whether urgent or non-urgent cases drove the decline.
Roanoke, VAWSET

Carilion Health easing visitor restrictions effective Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Carilion announced Tuesday that it is easing up restrictions on visitors. "[E]xperts continue to monitor the level of COVID-19 spread in the immediate community surrounding each hospital. With the decrease in community spread, Carilion is updating hospital visitation restrictions to the green level for some facilities as early as Wednesday, May 26," the hospital said Tuesday.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

69 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Maine and One Additional Death

According to the Maine CDC's Tuesday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 69,331, an increase of 69 since Monday. One additional death was reported of an individual with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 840. 2,040 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 58 are currently hospitalized with 26 in intensive care and 14 on a ventilator.
Lewisburg, PAwkok.com

Evangelical Hospital Set to Open New PRIME Critical Care Unit

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital is set to open Phase 2 of its now-completed PRIME project with spaces they say are new, ultra modern, designed with patient comfort, privacy, adequate space, and healing in mind. Evangelical’s Director of Critical Care and Maternal Child Care Kelly Solomon during a tour for...