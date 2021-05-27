Cancel
Joe Berry tapped to lead Public Life Foundation of Owensboro

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
Joe Berry has been named the new executive director of the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro, effective June 14.

Berry, who currently serves as the director of commercial real estate for the Malcolm Bryan Corporation, is the son of Rodney Berry, the foundation’s first executive director.

“It’s come full circle,” he said. “My father, and his successor, David Boeyink, left big shoes to fill.”

Boeyink will return to the foundation as a board member and a consultant. In a press release, he said he is excited to have someone like Berry succeed him.

“His strength of character and commitment to this community are just what the PLFO needs to carry our Early Childhood Education Initiative to the next level,” Boeyink said.

That initiative is something Berry said he is looking forward to continuing.

The foundation has committed up to $4 million to improve access to quality early childhood education.

Part of that work includes a recent $500,000 grant to the Prichard Committee, and the financial support of The Center, a hub model for social services including early childhood development.

About 50% of Daviess County children are kindergarten-ready, and Berry said there is a litany of hard evidence to indicate providing access to early childhood education in communities is what can help move the needle on everything from economic development to eliminating poverty.

“That’s an area we will continue to focus on,” he said. “The evidence clearly demonstrates that the most effective investment our society can make with public or private dollars is to invest in our youngest children through pre-K and early childhood education ... Research shows that whatever we do for children in the first years of their lives has long-term benefits. The data is conclusive: positive results of quality early childhood education reach into adulthood, and create a stronger, diverse and competitive local workforce.”

Berry said he is excited to take the helm at the foundation and looks forward to spearheading these initiatives that will make a positive impact in people’s lives.

Berry has worked with the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation and the Green River Area Development District, and he is “ingrained in the community,” said Bruce Hager, PLFO board chair.

Like his father, Berry is in tune with the work of the foundation and the health of the community, Hager said, which will help him in this position.

“This is in no way to say that we did not value the work David did as executive director,” Hager said, adding that Boeyink was limited as a part-time employee. “The board is appreciative of his work.”

Also, Boeyink lived outside of the community, Hager said.

“The board discussed and decided that we all thought the foundation needed a full-time (leading) position, with all that’s going on with the Prichard Committee and our grant-making work,” he said. “I know that having someone who lives locally will be a benefit, too, someone who is ingrained in the community and available for the stakeholders for in-person meetings.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

