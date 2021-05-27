Tamarack Ninja Warriors learn motor skills

It’s important for young students to learn gross motor skills, like balancing, running and jumping, as early as possible.

That’s why Tamarack Elementary School preschool teachers MaLinda Gardner and Stacy Wilson organized an “American Ninja Warrior Junior” obstacle course for students this week, modeled after the television show of the same title that invites contestants to compete in obstacles like a Tarzan swing, jumping bars, a salmon ladder and a cargo net.

Students completed a variety of tasks, like balancing on a beam, jumping and ducking under bars, riding a tricycle, and throwing a bean bag to hit a target.

All of this was fun for students, but it also taught them important skills, Gardner said.

“This is a great gross motor exercise for them,” she said. “They are hitting all the different marks like throwing, balancing, running and following directions.”

Throughout the obstacle course, signs were placed demonstrating a picture of the task, as well as a word describing it, which was meant to help students who were confused. That provided what Gardner called a “print-rich cue.”

The school participates in end-of-year field days and exercises each year, but with COVID-19 things had to be organized differently. Also, preschool educators often have to tailor those activities to be age-appropriate for preschool students.

Gross motor skills are an important milestone for preschoolers, Gardner said, especially for a lot of students who live in apartments and are unable to exercise as they should.

“Things like this help them to develop those gross motor skills which are important for them to develop and do certain things as they grow and get older,” she said. “We also are teaching them to be supportive of their friends, and cheer them on as they go through the course because that kind of teamwork is important as well.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315