India has held talks with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines

By Reuters
 12 days ago
A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

India has held several discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer (PFE.N), Moderna (MRNA.O) and J&J (JNJ.N), but there are no applications for approval pending with its regulators, the government said on Thursday.

"Government offered all assistance to have them supply and or manufacture their vaccines in India," the government said in a statement. "No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller."

