TV Series

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16

TV Fanatic
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

www.tvfanatic.com
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16: I’m Still Standing

It’s the last episode before the finale, so of course, Grey’s Anatomy is poised to set up a few shockers. On Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16, “I’m Still Standing,” Meredith questions how quickly she’ll be able to get back to work, and Link tells Amelia he might want more children.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy reveals big change for Meredith following COVID storyline

Grey's Anatomy spoilers follow for the latest US-pace episode 'I'm Still Standing'. Grey's Anatomy aired the penultimate episode of its 17th season last night (May 27) on ABC, and a lot happened in the five months the episode covered, as it heads towards its season finale and the newly-confirmed season 18.
TV & VideosEW.com

Grey's Anatomy recap: Meredith is heading back to the hospital

It looks like Grey's Anatomy is tired of COVID dominating their storylines, which is why this episode spanned a total of five weeks. It's clear that the showrunners are eager to zip things along as the season finale looms in the not-so-distant future. Many of the characters are on the precipice of something major changing in his or her life. Therefore, a lot is packed into a short amount of time.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Grey’s Anatomy Review: I’m Still Standing (Season 17 Episode 16)

Grey’s Anatomy feels a little bit more like itself on Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16, “I’m Still Standing.”. The episode offers several time jumps over the course of a few weeks to move things forward and allow for a bit of hope and light that we haven’t seen much of this season.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These Are The Worst Couples In Grey’s Anatomy History

For nearly two decades, Grey’s Anatomy has blessed us with some of the most iconic, swoon-worthy TV romances out there. But not every relationship on this show can be as great as MerDer or or Slexie. Other memorable pairings on the show run the gamut from annoying to straight-up toxic. So, to help you avoid some seriously cringeworthy moments in your latest rewatch, I've taken it upon myself to compile a list of the worst Grey's Anatomy couples ever so you don’t need to bother shipping them.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Meg Marinis On Story Behind Meredith’s Clap-Out In Season 17 Finale

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the Season 17 finale of Grey’s Anatomy. In a typical Grey’s Anatomy twist, when Meredith was discharged in Episode 15 after months of battling Covid, she did not get the clap-out all survivors get when leaving the hospital. She had a big one planned. But while all of her colleagues were out front waiting for her to come out, she snuck out through the back, aided by Jackson.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Grey's Anatomy pandemic-themed Season 17 was surprisingly moving, despite being extremely weird

Binging through all 16 Grey's Season 17 episodes in recent weeks before Thursday's season finale "played as an extremely recent period piece for me, and watching it was weird and discomfiting," says Emily VanDerWerff. From the perspective of life returning to normal, Grey's COVID-themed season looks starkly different from when it premiered last November. "Earlier seasons of Grey’s have mostly unfolded concurrently with the calendar of our reality. This one reacted to an unprecedented and eventful year by slowing down and stretching out time," says VanDerWerff. "The move worked in the series’ favor in some ways (like making Meredith’s storyline feel vaguely plausible), and undercut its emotional and dramatic payoff in others. The Black Lives Matter protests, for instance, mostly come and go in a single hour, with unfortunate overtones of a 'very special episode'; a less-compressed season less beholden to the events of our reality might have been better able to create an entire storyline about racial injustice. Yet the compressed timeframe also highlighted how the season’s two main storylines contradicted each other, at least a little bit. As Covid-19 became an exhausting reality for the characters, who tried to conserve ventilators and had to deal with their own mandatory quarantines after positive tests, death became part of the background noise of the show even more than usual on a hospital drama. Meanwhile, Meredith’s drawn-out case — one that involves her miraculously breathing on her own after the doctors make the difficult decision to take her off her ventilator — suggests death is inevitable, unless you’re the protagonist of a popular television show." VanDerWerff adds: "Still, in the middle of all its thematic confusion, Season 17 of Grey’s is often intensely moving. I cried multiple times, especially as Meredith’s efforts to survive became more central to the story. Even the season’s least-successful episodes were admirably experimental, like the one set in a different character’s dream (where Meredith grimly intones, 'Time of death: September 11, 2001,' about the character’s long-dead true love, in case Grey’s hadn’t already referenced enough traumatic national events to keep you occupied). Grey’s Anatomy’s 17th season may have been the show’s 'saddest,' but it still had plenty of bed-hopping and weary banter between doctors disagreeing over patients. That life can go on at Grey Sloan Memorial means it can go on anywhere. When Meredith Grey wakes up again (because her daughter cries over her at her bedside — omg, you guys), it seems less like she has defeated death and more like she has accepted the fact that she lives in a TV show. Sometimes, the point of comfort-food TV isn’t that it ignores our reality; sometimes, the point is just that it’s there every week, for better or worse."
TV Seriescalifornianewstimes.com

Grey’s Anatomy Fans are Simply Irate Over That Finale Twist

Grey’s Anatomy viewers should look like this. No one has killed a fan favorite at least Thursday night at the Season 17 finale. Instead, there was a wedding, a breakup, and a fairly important time jump. Still … when credits rolled and this extraordinary series of episodes ended, a few...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Tops Thursday Ratings, Outperforming ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

NBC’s bet on Law & Order seems like a smart and strategic move as Law & Order: SVU topped Grey’s Anatomy in their shared Thursday night time slot. Law & Order: SVU brought in 4.2 million total viewers, putting it in a four-way tie for the night’s demo win, TV Line reported. Grey’s Anatomy had 4.1 million viewers. The only show that saw more viewers was Station 19 on ABC, which collected 4.4 million viewers.
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Want Winston and Hayes to Be BFFs

ABC first started broadcasting gray’s anatomy Back in 2005. The TV show is currently in its 17th season, making it one of the longest running primetime TV shows in television history. While many of the drama’s episodic storylines center around medical cases and take place at the fictional Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, gray’s anatomy It is really about the friendship and relationships of the doctors and staff of the hospital. Lately, fans have been struggling to see the close friendship of the two relatively new characters – Dr. Winston Ndugu and Dr. Cormac Hayes – on screen.
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Was Bailey Older or Younger Than Arizona?

Too many television shows center their appeal around strong character development. Sometimes, fans get so enamored with a character that they can hardly separate the actor from the role. Whether it’s the villain everyone loves to hate or a complicated hero whose flaws help them relate, writing interesting and deep characters is often part of the recipe for a successful series.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 14 Online

Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 14 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the New Amsterdam S3E14 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 14, Reynolds gets a dramatic offer, Max loses his wedding ring,...
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Some Fans Find Teddy and Owen’s Reunion Disappointing

Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) have a long history gray’s anatomy. They met in Baghdad while serving in the military, long before Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital wearing a surgery gown. Owen, now Chief of Surgery and Head of Trauma, first appeared at the beginning of Season 5. She enlisted Teddy to join the hospital staff the following season, and she now serves as co-chief of cardiothoracic surgery. As do most characters in soap opera plays, Teddy and Owen have had a, once again, rocky relationship over the years.