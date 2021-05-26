Adam Toledo remembered on 14th birthday, lunar eclipse, coronavirus surges globally: 5 Things podcast

On today's 5 Things podcast: Adam Toledo's family creates sanctuary for at-risk youth in honor of 14th birthday as Congress continues to work on a policing bill. Plus, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken heads to Egypt and Jordan as the U.S. considers how to move forward with Israel and Palestine, global coronavirus cases in 2021 are already higher than 2020, record temperatures are possible in the South and a super blood moon and total lunar eclipse can be seen in western skies.