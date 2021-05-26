Cancel
Adam Toledo remembered on 14th birthday, lunar eclipse, coronavirus surges globally: 5 Things podcast

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's 5 Things podcast: Adam Toledo's family creates sanctuary for at-risk youth in honor of 14th birthday as Congress continues to work on a policing bill. Plus, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken heads to Egypt and Jordan as the U.S. considers how to move forward with Israel and Palestine, global coronavirus cases in 2021 are already higher than 2020, record temperatures are possible in the South and a super blood moon and total lunar eclipse can be seen in western skies.

Public Healthwvah.com

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
U.S. PoliticsArs Technica

Biden pledges to share 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the United States will share at least 20 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines with other countries over the next six weeks. The pledged doses will be in addition to 60 million stockpiled doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine the...
AstronomyThe Next Web

How to best watch the lunar eclipse in the US and Canada

On May 26, a total lunar eclipse will be visible in the pre-dawn sky over much of North America. Skygazers will see the Moon pass completely into the shadow of Earth. As this happens, our familiar planetary companion will grow continually redder, before becoming extremely (yet, not entirely) dark. The...
AstronomyGazette

Total lunar eclipse combining with supermoon this week

Get ready for the blood moon in a rare and beautiful celestial event on Wednesday morning. Look up into the night sky early Wednesday morning for a spectacular "super flower blood moon" eclipse glowing red over Colorado thanks to a lunar eclipse. It will be the largest and brightest supermoon...
AstronomyPosted by
Axios

A total lunar eclipse arrives Wednesday

A total lunar eclipse will grace skies around the world Wednesday. The big picture: This is the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019, and it should be a pretty one for anyone able to see it. What's happening: Unlike a solar eclipse, anyone with a view of the Moon...
Astronomyvallartalifestyles.com

Total Lunar Eclipse in Vallarta · Nayarit

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 occurred during the first hours of this May 26th, which, in addition, was a “red supermoon” or “blood moon”. This phenomenon was seen in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, as well as throughout Mexico. The Universidad de Guadalajara Instituto de Astronomía y Meteorología (IAM)...
AstronomyArkansas Online

Lunar eclipse coinciding with supermoon dazzles

The moon put on a show for many parts of the world Wednesday, as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon. The blazing orange moon dazzled as it hung over the skies of the Pacific as well as the western half of North America, parts of South America and eastern Asia.
Colorado StatePosted by
Salina Post

Today in History - June 2

Today is Wednesday, June 2, the 153rd day of 2021. There are 212 days left in the year. On June 2, 1979, Pope John Paul II arrived in his native Poland on the first visit by a pope to a Communist country. On this date:. In 1897, Mark Twain was...
Books & Literaturetalbotspy.org

Rabbit Holes by Al Sikes

Five years ago a book I wrote was published. The title: Culture Leads Leaders Follow. I looked back, gathered my thoughts, spent a lot of time by myself and then turned the manuscript over to the publisher. In some ways the book’s theme presented a puzzle. If leaders in the...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Israel-Hamas conflict divides Minnesota Democrats

WASHINGTON — Surging violence and death as Israel carries out airstrikes against Hamas in Gaza City is highlighting a split between Democrats in Minnesota's congressional delegation over thorny questions inflamed by the conflict. Two Minnesota Democrats, U.S. Reps. Betty McCollum and Ilhan Omar, have been prominent congressional defenders of Palestinian...
PoliticsNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

RACHEL: Hi, this is Rachel (ph) calling from Naperville, Ill. I'm on my way to the hospital to have my second baby. This podcast was recorded at... 12:44 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. RACHEL: Some things may have changed by the time you hear this. But hopefully, we have a...
U.S. PoliticsFrankfort Times

Free beer, other new incentives for Biden's 'vaccine sprint'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dangling everything from sports tickets to a free beer, President Joe Biden is looking for that extra something — anything — that will get people to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 shots when the promise of a life-saving vaccine by itself hasn’t been enough. Biden on...
U.S. PoliticsFrankfort Times

US will boost global vaccine-sharing, Biden announces

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday the U.S. will donate 75% of its unused COVID-19 vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, acting as more Americans have been vaccinated and global inequities have become more glaring. Of the first tranche of 25 million doses, the White...
NBAmyhoustonmajic.com

Joe Biden Shares ‘Month Of Action’ To Get Americans Vaccinated & Rock-T Predicts The NBA Playoffs

President Joe Biden just announced his national month of action in efforts to get 70% of Americans vaccinated before the Fourth of July holiday. The 15 minute White House address explained the five-point plan to hit the goal to control the virus by the holiday weekend. According to The Guardian, “incentives for getting a shot, he said, include tax credits for employers and paid time off to get vaccines, free childcare for parents and caregivers to do so, and free beer and complimentary rides to and from vaccination appointments.”