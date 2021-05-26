newsbreak-logo
Nebraska State

Notice of Organization – HSFA, L.L.C.

By Lynell Morgan
elginreview.com
 3 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HSFA, L.L.C, a Nebraska limited liability company, is organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its registered office at 51556 836 Rd, Elgin, NE 68636. The general nature of its business is to engage in and do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebreaska, and for all other purposes authorized by law, to the same extent as natural persons might or could do. The limited liability company was formed on May 14, 2021. Its affairs shall be conducted by the member pursuant to an operating agreement to be adopted by the Company.

