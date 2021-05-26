Notice of Organization – HSFA, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Hay Springs Lumber & Hardware, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its initial designated office at 4910 State Hwy 87, Hay Springs, Nebraska. The initial agent for service of process at said office is Samantha C. Milne and the mailing address of such initial agent is 4910 State Hwy 87, Hay Springs, Nebraska. The purposes for which the Company is organized are primarily to conduct any and all lawful business, other than banking and insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, involving the operation of a lumber and hardware store, including all uses, acts, and purposes incidental or related thereto. Perpetual existence of the Company commenced when the Certificate of Organization was filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State on May 12, 2021. The affairs of the Company are to be conducted by the Members pursuant to an Operating Agreement duly adopted by the Company.