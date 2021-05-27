The New Burger King Chicken Sandwich, Ch’King, Comes to Maine Next Week
Seems everyone has a chicken sandwich in the chicken sandwich war...except Burger King. That changes next week. According to Food and Wine, Burger King has been working on their hand-breaded chicken sandwich since 2019 when everyone else was fighting it out. They tested it last September, and it is here in Maine on Thursday, June 3. That's when you get to decide if it's a worthy opponent in the chicken sandwich wars. The Burger King new chicken sandwich is called: