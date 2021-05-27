The New Burger King Chicken Sandwich, Ch’King, Comes to Maine Next Week

Who doesn't love a good copycat recipe? This one is brought to you by Miriam Hahn and brings one of Burger King's most popular sauces to life. Who knew that you didn't even need to go to a fast-food joint to enjoy the flavor-filled side? According to Hahn, this sauce is an excellent side because of the horseradish kick. "I think it is one ingredient that isn't used enough. I have a really good dressing with it too that everyone loves," she shares. If horseradish is up your alley, then so is this recipe.