Supercomputing technology has indelibly changed how we approach complex issues in our world, from weather forecasting and climate modeling to protecting of the security of our nation from cyberattacks. All of the world’s most capable supercomputers now run on Linux, and with the 30th anniversary of the creation of Linux fast approaching this summer, it’s an important moment to consider how the US can strengthen its advanced cyberinfrastructure and invest in the next generation of supercomputers.