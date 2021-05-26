newsbreak-logo
Elgin, NE

Notice of Meeting – School District #18

By Lynell Morgan
 3 days ago

On June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., a meeting conducted by Elgin Public School District #18 will take place at the Elgin Public School Supt. office. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend nonpublic schools and home schools which are within the Elgin Public School district for the 2021-2022 school year.

