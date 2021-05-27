Google Chrome 91 is rolling out, forcing everyone to use the grid layout for tabs

Learn the simple method to install the popular Google Chrome browser on AlmaLinux 8 with the help command line terminal and DNF package manager. Google Chrome browser is a cross-platform software available to install on popular Linux distros as well. If you are not a fan of inbuilt Mozilla firefox and the open-source version of Chrome i.e Chromium, then you can manually install Chrome on your OS. However, the installation is not like Windows with just one click nor much difficult as well on Alamalinux. We can either get the packages to install the browser by adding its repository or downloading the binary directly from the official website.