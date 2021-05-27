Google Chrome 91 is rolling out, forcing everyone to use the grid layout for tabs
Last month, Google rolled out Chrome 90 on the stable channel. The update brought a multitude of changes, including loading HTTPS version of sites by default, support for AV1 encoder, the ability to link directly to highlighted text on webpages, and more. Today Google is rolling out Chrome 91, which entered the beta channel two weeks ago and is now finally graduating to the stable channel. As always, the latest version is introducing several new changes for users and web developers.