Imaging CDS, AUC, and Lessons Learned

One of the most common applications of Machine Learning is to classify entities into two distinct, non-overlapping categories. Over the years, several methods have been devised, ranging from very simple to more complex to almost a black-box. One common question that comes up when dealing with almost any kind of model is how to compare the performance of different methods, or different tuning of the parameters. Luckily, in the case of binary classifiers, there is a simple metric that catches the essence of the problem: it’s the Area Under the Curve (i.e. the integral) of the Receiver Operating Characteristic, hence the acronym AUC-ROC or just ROC for short.