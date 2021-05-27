Imaging CDS, AUC, and Lessons Learned
The Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA) created the Medicare Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) program to ensure the appropriateness of advanced diagnostic imaging services provided to Medicare beneficiaries. Clinical Decision Support (CDS) Mechanisms are the cornerstone technology of this program but require preparation and communication to make their use successful in clinical practice. To change clinician behavior providers must engage in discussions about best practices and the evidence around that clinical process. Join our clinical subject matter experts, content authors and guest speakers to learn more about the process towards choosing and implementing a successful imaging CDS program, the upcoming impact of the Medicare AUC program, and lessons learned along the way.www.himsslearn.org