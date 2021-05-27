Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Imaging CDS, AUC, and Lessons Learned

himsslearn.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA) created the Medicare Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) program to ensure the appropriateness of advanced diagnostic imaging services provided to Medicare beneficiaries. Clinical Decision Support (CDS) Mechanisms are the cornerstone technology of this program but require preparation and communication to make their use successful in clinical practice. To change clinician behavior providers must engage in discussions about best practices and the evidence around that clinical process. Join our clinical subject matter experts, content authors and guest speakers to learn more about the process towards choosing and implementing a successful imaging CDS program, the upcoming impact of the Medicare AUC program, and lessons learned along the way.

www.himsslearn.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Cds#Diagnostic Imaging#Communication#Clinical Practice#Content Providers#Medical Services#Pama#Leverage#Medicare Auc#Medical Imaging Services#Cds#Learning Points#Simplified Access#Clinical Decision Support#Mechanisms#Authors#Medicare Act#Care#Medicare Beneficiaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Phoenix, AZinsidetucsonbusiness.com

ICU nurses recall lessons learned during COVID

Physical therapist Piper Daulton normally works in the Trauma and Surgical ICU providing physical therapy to people who’ve had car accidents or received spinal surgery. Last April, she volunteered to work in the ICU COVID unit for the Prone Team at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix. The Prone Team,...
HealthThe Guardian

Winterbourne View lessons have not been learned 10 years on

When we wrote the serious case review that resulted from Panorama’s Undercover Care: The Abuse Exposed, broadcast on BBC One in May 2011, we had little sense that this obsolescent model of specialist service provision would be so defiantly durable. The broadcast received national news coverage due to the cruelties and distress revealed at a private hospital that was being paid, on average, £3,500 per patient, per week from NHS coffers. Although it had an annual turnover of £3.7m, the Care Quality Commission’s light-touch regulation did not notice that it had strayed far from its mandated purpose of assessment and treatment, or even notice a whistleblower’s three alerts.
Career Development & Advicecoachcert.com

Coaching in Change Management: Some Lessons Learned (Part 1)

I’m a retired executive from industry and I now coach … well, I coach, advise, consult, mentor, facilitate, etc., etc.Coaching is but one hat that I wear while working on a typical engagement with a client. I also help clients withstrategy deployment, change management, and performance improvement. Today, I will focus on an engagementwhere I am helping a client achieve the desired outcomes with a large change project.
Environmentgoodmenproject.com

5 Impactful Lessons I Learned About True Sustainability

When I was growing up I thought sustainability was just a buzzword; I didn’t know it would become one of the most important words in my vocabulary. I didn’t learn about sustainability in school. I didn’t even know the true definition until I was well into adulthood. I noticed talk show hosts would invite business owners onto their shows to talk about their sustainable business in detail. Even then, with all the details flooding my mind, my perception of sustainability was extremely limited. I thought sustainability was limited to physical resources.
Coolidge, AZpinalcentral.com

CAC president shares lessons learned from powering through the pandemic

COOLIDGE — For institutions of higher learning, the pandemic created a lot of stress and forced the implementation of dramatic changes in learning. However, the irony of the situation is that for many leaders, such as Central Arizona College President Jackie Elliott, the new dynamic revealed important insights about their school that extended beyond the crisis period.
Businessceoworld.biz

3 Leadership Lessons I Learned by Becoming Company President in 2020

In July of 2020, three months into the pandemic, I stepped into my first company-leading role as president of Nvoicepay. The whole time I’ve been in the role, we’ve been almost entirely remote. I came in during a time of growth and transition for the company, so, like me, the majority of the leadership team were new in their positions. Many employees were also new to the company.
Economymindtheproduct.com

Lessons learned from managing internal products

Working on an internal product isn’t different from any other publicly available product. You still have to understand the problem, clearly communicate the value, and make sure people get things done. The only difference is that your users also happen to be your teammates. Early last year, the company I...
Public HealthNewswise

Pandemic Teaching Transitions Back to Classroom with Lessons Learned

Newswise — MELVILLE, N.Y., June 8, 2021 -- The COVID-19 pandemic created numerous changes and challenges for many people. In the education field, teachers were asked to re-create lesson plans and student interactivity in a virtual realm, something many had never experienced. During the 180th Meeting of the Acoustical Society...
TechnologyNature.com

Deeply learned broadband encoding stochastic hyperspectral imaging

Many applications requiring both spectral and spatial information at high resolution benefit from spectral imaging. Although different technical methods have been developed and commercially available, computational spectral cameras represent a compact, lightweight, and inexpensive solution. However, the tradeoff between spatial and spectral resolutions, dominated by the limited data volume and environmental noise, limits the potential of these cameras. In this study, we developed a deeply learned broadband encoding stochastic hyperspectral camera. In particular, using advanced artificial intelligence in filter design and spectrum reconstruction, we achieved 7000–11,000 times faster signal processing and ~10 times improvement regarding noise tolerance. These improvements enabled us to precisely and dynamically reconstruct the spectra of the entire field of view, previously unreachable with compact computational spectral cameras.
EconomyEntrepreneur

6 Powerful Lessons I Learned Early in Entrepreneurship

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. In October of 2020, I left the safety of a well-paid executive job for the unknown and exciting world of entrepreneurship. I can still remember my mother’s shocked expression when I informed her that even though we were in the midst of a global pandemic and I had a second baby on the way, I was going to follow a life-long dream of setting out on my own.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Transfer Learning for Image Classification using Tensorflow

Image classification is a task where a computer will predict an image belongs to which class. Before deep learning starts booming, tasks like image classification cannot achieve human-level performance. It’s because the machine learning model cannot learn the neighbor information of an image. The model only gets pixel-level information. Thanks...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Biopharma Leaders Look to Leverage Lessons Learned from the Pandemic

Several biotech executives provided their thoughts on lessons learned from the pandemic and what they hope or expect to see moving forward in the industry. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in parts of the world, such as India, it is fading in the U.S. and much of Europe. The biopharma industry has been at the forefront of the battle against the disease, and much of the success in fighting it has been the result of the fast development of vaccines and therapeutics.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

5 Devastating Endpoint Attacks: Lessons Learned

Many cybersecurity attacks, including some of the biggest and most recent attacks, target corporate endpoints. Reviewing these five large attacks that leveraged weaknesses in endpoints can teach organizations important lessons and identify a few best practices that can help them avoid becoming the next victim. Recent Cyberattacks Against Corporate Endpoints.
Interior Designconstructforstl.org

Six Lessons Learned Building Kitchens for Multifamily Housing

From Building Design+Construction: A kitchen can be beautifully designed on paper, but sometimes those designs don’t always translate to the real world, especially in multifamily residences where designs may be completed months or years before a contractor ever gets on site. While the original vision may be great, contractors have...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

A Quick Guide to AUC-ROC in Machine Learning Models

One of the most common applications of Machine Learning is to classify entities into two distinct, non-overlapping categories. Over the years, several methods have been devised, ranging from very simple to more complex to almost a black-box. One common question that comes up when dealing with almost any kind of model is how to compare the performance of different methods, or different tuning of the parameters. Luckily, in the case of binary classifiers, there is a simple metric that catches the essence of the problem: it’s the Area Under the Curve (i.e. the integral) of the Receiver Operating Characteristic, hence the acronym AUC-ROC or just ROC for short.
HealthDOT med

GE Healthcare joins with ACC to advance AI in cardiac care

GE Healthcare has joined the American College of Cardiology’s Applied Health Innovation Consortium to help advance the reach and impact of AI and digital technology in cardiology. The manufacturer will provide its expertise and technology for cardiovascular care to help the consortium develop new strategies around risk prediction and decision-making...
New Haven, CTTimes Union

UConn and CTHealthLink Team to Advance Health Care Analytics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. CTHealthLink (CTHL), the Connecticut State Medical Society’s (CSMS) robust health information exchange (HIE), announced today that it has executed a teaming agreement to explore opportunities to incorporate technologies developed by the UConn School of Nursing’s Analytics and Information Management Solutions (AIMS). Specifically, UConn...