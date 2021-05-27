Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

The Most Expensive Luxury VRBO in Maine is $4,643 – Per Night

By Lori Voornas
Posted by 
Q97.9
Q97.9
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've got it, this is the way to spend it. This is a luxury Kennebunkport estate from Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty. Two words you don't see together a lot in Maine - luxury and estate. This vacation VRBO dream house is available to rent. But that price tag of $4643 a night is pretty steep. Oh, and that does NOT include the guest house. But you could tack that on for only an additional 150 a night. Really, when you are done with taxes and such, just call it a cool 5,000 a night! You must book for at least one week at a time. No quickie at this palatial estate. This amazing fortress sits directly across from the Bush Compound. This place is massive. So check out what it includes.

wjbq.com
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Kennebunkport, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vrbo#Luxury Properties#Vacation#Estate Taxes#Expensive Luxury Vrbo#Mansion Is For Sale#Maine John Travolta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Most Expensive Arlington Homes Sold in May

Arlington’s real estate market has been hot this year, and the trend continued in May. Throughout the month, we highlighted dozens of recently sold properties in the area. Taking a look back, there were 706 homes listed for sale (up from last month), including 234 new listings in the past four weeks, according to Homesnap. There were 312 sales, and the median sales price was $725,000, also up from last month.
Portland, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Portland’s Iconic Time and Temp Building Getting Luxury Hotel Rooms and Rooftop Bar

Developers bought the Time and Temp building back in 2018 for over 9 million dollars and they have some big plans for the historic place. According to the Portland Press Herald, they are planning on 186 hotel rooms, a rooftop bar, meeting and banquet spaces, a fitness center, retail shops and a restaurant at 477 Congress Street. But what about the sign? How will we know what the temperature is and the time (or close enough to the time)?
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Cigarettes Could See A Bigger Price Tag This November In Maine

A new measure introduced to Maine legislatures would increase tax set for a pack of cigarettes from $2 to $4, as recommended by the Maine legislature's Taxation Committee. If approved, the increase would become effective November 1, 2021. All tobacco products would be included in this tax increase. The taxes...
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Here’s How To Find The Location Of All the Wonderful Farmers’ Markets In Maine

Did you know there are over 13,000 farmers in our state? And that there are over 115 Farmers' Markets during the summer in Maine? We really missed going to Farmer's Markets last summer, as they are such an important part of Maine life. So it's wonderful to see them back! The markets are one of the best places in Maine to meet interesting people and shop from farmers, gardeners, bakers, specialty food producers, and crafters. The great folks at the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets do fantastic work to support Farmers' Markets throughout the state. Want to go to a Farmers' Market? The first thing you need to do is find one near you. Thanks to the MFFM, that's easy. They have listings and even an interactive map you can check out.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Is It Illegal To ‘Pull-Through’ A Parking Space In Maine?

We've all been there. You're driving along in the busy parking lot of your favorite big box store or supermarket and notice a vacant parking spot. You pull your car into that spot and notice something else; the spot adjoining it is also free. So you decide it's a lot easier to leave this busy park lot driving forward instead of in-reverse, so you pull-through the parking space. The question is, did you just do something illegal here in Maine?
Gallup, NMPosted by
Gallup Today

Where’s the most expensive gas in Gallup?

(GALLUP, NM) Gas prices vary across the Gallup area, with some registering significantly above the average. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Posted by
Q97.9

The Amazing Maine Sights Mainers Say People From Away Need to Visit

There's no denying that Maine is one of the biggest vacation destinations for anyone across the country -- heck, probably even the world. (They don't call us "Vacationland" for nothing, ya know!) We have EVERYTHING here -- beautiful foliage in the fall, delicious lobstahs and chowdah in the summer; trails,...
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

After A Rainy Memorial Weekend, Maine Should Sizzle This Week And Beyond

It's a curious thing about holiday weekends. We put so much stake into them when it comes to plans whether that be camping, hiking, or just gathering with friends and family. We're willing to travel further and stay longer. But for the people of Maine, all of that excitement often hinges on the weather. Memorial Weekend 2021 did not deliver weather-wise unless you're a huge fan of damp conditions, cool breezes and random downpours Even Keith Carson couldn't believe what we were dealing with.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

The Lowe’s Windham, Maine Memorial Day Tribute Will Make You Proud to Be an American

Sometimes it seems like we lose sight of just what Memorial Day means in our country. When you think of Memorial Day, you think of the unofficial start of summer. You think a three-day weekend. You think of getting together with family and friends to grill, camp, fish, or go boating. You think of shopping with sales as the stores. There is a store in Maine that did not forget what Memorial Day means for us as a Nation and demonstrated that beautifully with one of their parking spaces.
IndustryPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Country To Mail A Letter

The United States Postal Service could not be in worse shape financially. This means, among other things, the possibility tens of thousands of Postal workers could lose their jobs, and hundreds of Post Offices could be closed. A number of observers believe that these actions are long overdue. They think the organization as it is […]
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Play Your Way Across Maine With These 22 Extraordinary Mini Golf Courses

When the temperatures are just right in Maine, there are certain activities that come to mind. For some it's hiking, for others it's a day at the beach and for the more competitive crowd, there's mini-golfing. Maine is home to some spectacular courses, some that are geared towards people of all-ages and skill levels and others that can be quite challenging. If you're looking for a different kind of summer road trip, you can play your way across Maine with these 22 spectacular courses.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Cool Off at One of Maine’s Cooling Centers Amid Heatwave

While technically it's still spring, Maine has seen some seriously hot temperatures recently and at times being under a heat advisory with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 90s. Many are finding comfort in air-conditioned offices, home air conditioning, and trips to the beach. But what if none of...
Augusta, MEPosted by
Q97.9

Walmart Is Going Bagless July 1st

What? Walmart is going bagless? No bags at all? Yes. I have a friend who works in the Augusta store and I saw her post about it. This is an expansion of a pilot program Walmart did in Vermont last year that sounds like it did well. From what I...