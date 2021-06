A day before he was to tee off in the first round of the 2003 PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson turned his attention to a drive down East Avenue rather than a drive down the famed fairways of Oak Hill Country Club. The avid football fan had been told the Buffalo Bills were practicing at nearby St. John Fisher College, and he figured a day at training camp would provide a brief, welcome respite from the enormous pressures he’d be facing the next four days.