Two of the best teams on the West Coast, and two storied rivals, meet Saturday night to cap off a busy day in Major League Baseball, as the Oakland Athletics take on the San Francisco Giants in game two of their three-game set. In the first game of their series on Friday, with the Giants pulling out a 2-0 win, thanks to a solo homerun from catcher Curt Casali, only his second of the season, in the seventh inning.