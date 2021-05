Local elected leaders had a simple request Friday night: include discussions on the contributions of Asian-Americans in U.S. history courses in Georgia schools. The officials spoke during a program called “Why We Need To Include Asian-American History in K-12 Curriculum,” which was hosted by The Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate Crime and held at the Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta’s center in Norcross. Speakers included state Sen. Michelle Au, state Reps. Sam Park and Pedro Marin, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Gwinnett County Board of Education members Karen Watkins and Tarece Johnson.