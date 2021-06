The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that the number of Michigan families eligible for additional food assistance will be increasing in May. Beginning this month, all households that receive food assistance benefits, will be eligible for the additional amount. Previously families already receiving the maximum monthly amount of assistance were not eligible for additional benefits, while others received an increase bringing them to the maximum monthly allotment. Now all households will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount.